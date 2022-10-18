Oct. 20, 1924 – Oct. 14. 2022

BARABOO—Norman “Norm” Vlcek, age 97, of Baraboo, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022. He was born on October 20, 1924 in DeWitt, Nebraska to the late Frank and Rose (Stehlik) Vlcek.

Norman graduated from Cordova High School, Nebraska, in 1942 and enlisted in the United States Navy in 1943, serving on an Amphibious ship in the Pacific theater of World War II. After his honorable discharge, he attended the University of Nebraska where he studied chemical engineering. On February 12, 1949, Norm was united in marriage to Gladys Geiger. Upon graduating from college in 1951, he worked for various companies and eventually made his home in Baraboo where he was a manager at Industrial Coils.

Active with the Township of Baraboo in the 1990’s, Norm served as Chairman of the Board for the Town of Baraboo. He was a member of the Sauk-Columbia County Honey Producers and the Baraboo Optimist Club.

In his free time, Norm was a keen bird watcher and bee keeper. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, raising pigeons and racing pigeons and horseback riding. He was an avid supporter of the International Crane Foundation. His outgoing spirit and good nature will be truly missed by his family and friends.

In addition to his wife and parents, Norm was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Vlcek; and a sister, Lorraine (Vlcek) Hansen.

Survivors include a son, Mark (Joan Kropp) Vlcek, and their children, Kari and Kelsie Vlcek and Matthew Meyer; two daughters, Roxanne Vlcek of Bradenton, Florida; and Gail (Tessio) Rebello; and their children, Kimberly and Amanda, all of North Potomac, Maryland; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 304 East St., in Baraboo, with Fr. Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will take place on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., in Baraboo, and at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Norman may be given to the International Crane Foundation or to a charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank Oak Park Place for providing a warm and enjoyable environment where Norm cultivated many good friends and memories.