Norman S. Peterson, Jr., 87, of Portage, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 25, 1932, in Ovid, Colo., the son of Norman, Sr. and Mildred (Philips) Peterson. He was united in marriage to Ardyce Anderson Aug. 14, 1952, in Kennedy, Minn.
Survivors include his wife, Ardyce; children, Paul (Pam) Peterson, Perry (Sue) Peterson, Timothy (Diane) Peterson, Bryan (Debra) Peterson, Gwendolyn (Steve) Nelson, and Susan Peterson; fourteen grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Norman was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Charlotte Johnson; and brother-in-law, Harold Johnson.
A celebration of life service to be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. GRASSE FUNERAL SERVICE in Pardeeville is serving the family.
