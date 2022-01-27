PORTAGE – Norman Stump, age 96, of Portage, passed away peacefully at Our House in Portage on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

Norman was born on January 31, 1925, in Weisel, Pennsylvania, the son of Charles and Alma (Bryan) Stump. He served his country with the U.S. Army during World War II. Norman married Bernice Stibb in 2001, and together they enjoyed traveling to many locations. She preceded him in death on February 10, 2020. Norman had worked for A.V. Weber in North Wales, Pennsylvania. He was a member of Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Portage. Norman loved camping.

He is survived by his children, Stanley (Frank Arellano) Henry Stump, Mexico and James (Judy) Stump, Poway, CA; his grandchildren, Debbie (Bob) Groshek, Tonia (Steve) Gajdosik, Tiffany (Darin) Oakes, Teri (Eric) Smith, Doug Stump, and Jamie (Missy) Stump; his great-grandchildren; his step-children, Myra (Bill) Coleman, Tracey (Mark) McCoy and Guy Tolle; step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; his brother, Stanley Stump, Tennessee; his sister, Shirley Krauss, Pennsylvania; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Norman, Jr. and Charles Raymond Stump, and his wives, Amy E. Dunn Stump, Virginia Stump and Bernice A. Stibb Stump.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be private. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.