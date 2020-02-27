Norman W. Bittner, Sr., 85, Delavan

DELAVAN - Norman W. Bittner Sr., 85 years, of Delavan, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020, after a two year battle with a respiratory illness.

Norm was born in Columbus, Wisconsin on May 18, 1934, the son of Victor and Luella (Yuds) Bittner.

He served his country from 1954 to 1957 in the United States Marine Corp as rifleman. During his enlistment he received combat training, attended sea school and received the Good Conduct Medal as well as the National Defense Service Medal. His tour of duty included serving on the Navy’s USS Curtiss during Operation Redwing- the atomic tests at Bikini and Eniwetok atolls in the Marshall Islands- it included 17 nuclear test detonations including thermonuclear weapons and fission devices.

In his early years Norm was a dairy farmer with his father Victor and his brother Donald Bittner. He also spent time working for Chrysler, AMC and Swatek Oil. After leaving the farm he lived in Belvidere and Rockton, IL, Evansville, Lake Geneva, Paddock Lake and for the past 25 plus years in Delavan, WI.

