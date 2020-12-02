North, Irene J.

ELROY - Irene J. North, 90, of Elroy, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Elroy Health Services.
Irene was born March 7, 1930, to Wesley and Eva North. She was united in marriage to Robert Bohnert, but they later divorced. Nine children were born to this union.
She is survived by her children, Linda Clark of Colorado, Gail Petranek of Tomah, Wis., David Bohnert of Mauston, Wis., Peggy (Karl) Katuin of New Lisbon, Wis., Marie (Bob) Kolba of Mauston, Wis., Larry (Kathy) Bohnert of Monroe, Wis., Michael (Rose) Bohnert of Kendall, Wis., Paul (Michele) Bohnert of Appleton, Wis., and Kathryn (Tim) Olmstead of Argyle, Wis.; 16 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Eva North; and her brothers, Carl North and Robert North.
A service for family will be held next year.
For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)