Norton, Richard E.

OELWEIN, Iowa – Richard E. Norton, age 69, of Oelwein, Iowa, formerly of Portage, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, after a long illness.
Richard was born in Woodstock, Ill., on June 6, 1951, the son of James and Lois (Krohn) Norton. His father was a farmer and a jack of all trades, so growing up, the family moved to where there was work to be had. They considered themselves lucky to be able to see a lot of our beautiful western states in their travels.
After many adventures of his own, Richard finally moved to the Baraboo area where he met the love of his life of 31 years, Sue Jones. They moved around and finally made their home in Portage, Wis. Richard had many jobs through his life, but really enjoyed working at the Portage Daily Register. He had to retire early due to declining health issues. He enjoyed spending time with Sue and his nieces and nephews. Richard enjoyed watching TV and playing games on his phone. His favorite TV show was Walker Texas Ranger.
Richard is survived by his fiancée, Sue Jones of Portage; his daughter, Tiffany Norton of Trevor, Wis.; brothers, Jim (Sandy) Norton of Westfield, Dan (Kathie) Norton of Oshkosh, Chuck Norton of Ripon, and Kim Norton of Tomah; sisters, Marie Norton of Ripon, Debby (Todd) Chandler of Endeavor, Beverly Norton (fiancé, Steve Smale) of Pittsville and Janet Dopson of Seymour, Tenn.; special "brother," Billy Jones, and "sister," Cathy Jones; many nieces and nephews; and special nephew, Chuck Montiel, who helped Richard while he battled many of his illnesses. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lois Norton; his infant brother, Patrick Wayne; his sister-in-law, Beth Norton; all his aunts, uncles and many cousins.
Thank you to Grandview Healthcare Center staff for six years of care.
Richard will be cremated in Iowa, and his ashes will be sent home to Sue and the rest of his family. A celebration of Richard's life will be held this summer on his birthday, at Collipp Worden Park.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
