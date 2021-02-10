Norton, Richard E.

OELWEIN, Iowa – Richard E. Norton, age 69, of Oelwein, Iowa, formerly of Portage, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, after a long illness.

Richard was born in Woodstock, Ill., on June 6, 1951, the son of James and Lois (Krohn) Norton. His father was a farmer and a jack of all trades, so growing up, the family moved to where there was work to be had. They considered themselves lucky to be able to see a lot of our beautiful western states in their travels.

After many adventures of his own, Richard finally moved to the Baraboo area where he met the love of his life of 31 years, Sue Jones. They moved around and finally made their home in Portage, Wis. Richard had many jobs through his life, but really enjoyed working at the Portage Daily Register. He had to retire early due to declining health issues. He enjoyed spending time with Sue and his nieces and nephews. Richard enjoyed watching TV and playing games on his phone. His favorite TV show was Walker Texas Ranger.