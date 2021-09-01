 Skip to main content
Norwick, Sandra
Norwick, Sandra

NEW LISBON - It is with great sorrow that we, the family of Sandra Norwick, announce her passing from this world into Heaven. Sandra died on Aug. 24, 2021, at the age of 86.

She is survived by her husband, Donald; her sister, Carole (Jim) Campbell; her five children, Michael (Peggy), Mark, Laurie, Matthew (Linda), and Robert (Allison); her nephew, Jeff (RuthAnn) Campbell; nieces, Patti (Ken) Kubisak and Peggy (Brian) Harmon; her 16 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Sandra resided in New Lisbon, Wis., and was formerly of Mount Prospect, Ill. She touched so many lives throughout her career as a telemetry nurse at Holy Family Hospital in Des Plaines, Ill., and lived a life that reflected her faith, her strong work ethic, her love of family and friends, and her compassion for all.

Sandra did not wish to have any funeral or memorial service, and her family is respecting those wishes. Donations in her memory may be sent to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.

Norwick, Sandra

Sandra Norwick

