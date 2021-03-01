Nosrati, Patricia A. "Patches"

Patricia Ann Nosrati was born on Nov. 29, 1962, in Ottumwa, Iowa, to Michael and Janice (Ross) Hansen. Patches was the assistant manager at Pizza Hut in Beaver Dam for several years, then she worked at Walmart, where she has been for the past 15 years. On Dec. 19, 2016, Patches and her long-time love, Jason Gay, were united in marriage in Juneau. She always had a way of brightening anyone's day. Patches had a love for butterflies, and they became a trademark for her spirit, as she had many tattoos of colorful butterflies. She loved swimming with her granddaughter, Ary, whom she adored. Patches was a constant caretaker and was always willing to care of her family and friends. She liked to shop and go for breakfast dates with her friends.