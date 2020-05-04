Novinska, Jacalyn
Novinska, Jacalyn

WISCONSIN DELLS - Jacalyn Novinska, age 67, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

No funeral services will be held at this time. Her family will be planning a memorial service as soon as possible.

Jacalyn was born on June 9, 1952, in Wonewoc, the daughter of John and Helen (Gibney) Winters. She was a member of the Republican National Committee and the Wonewoc American Legion Post Auxiliary, representing her father and brother.

Jacalyn was survived by her husband, Richard; son, Nicklaus (Katie) and her sister, Wendy Winters-Polito. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Steven Winters.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

