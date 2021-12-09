Nowak, Joseph J.

BEAVER DAM - Joseph Jerome Nowak, age 82, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Dec. 5, 2021, at UW-Health at The American Center in Madison.
Joseph was born on Nov. 15, 1939, the son of Joseph Michael and Magdalen Barbara (Pastuzak) Nowak. On July 15, 1967, he was united in marriage to his wife, Alice "Sue" Tobbe, at St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church in Chicago. He worked as an accountant for Richelieu Foods in Beaver Dam for many years and enjoyed operating his ham radio in his free time. Joseph loved spending time with his family and researching genealogy. He also enjoyed traveling, particularly with Alice when she was alive, and treasured the Amtrak trip he took with his two brothers to Seattle.
Joseph is survived by his children, Joseph T. (Lisa Butterbrodt) Nowak of Beaver Dam, Therese (Joshua) Draeger of Jefferson, and Elizabeth "Beth" (Matthew) Nowak-Schaefer of Stevensville, Mont.; grandchildren, Henry and Sonja Schaefer, Mark R. Butterbrodt, Mindy Stilen, and Megan (Justin) Josephs; great-grandchildren, Allison, Damien, and Isabella Stilen; sisters-in-law, Clare (Russell) Shumaker and Barbara Nowak; and is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alice, in 2016; brothers, Robert and Jerome Nowak; and other relatives.
Visitation for Joseph will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL PARISH, 511 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, from 11 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m., with Father Will Arnold as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
