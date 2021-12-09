Nowak, Joseph J.

Joseph was born on Nov. 15, 1939, the son of Joseph Michael and Magdalen Barbara (Pastuzak) Nowak. On July 15, 1967, he was united in marriage to his wife, Alice "Sue" Tobbe, at St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church in Chicago. He worked as an accountant for Richelieu Foods in Beaver Dam for many years and enjoyed operating his ham radio in his free time. Joseph loved spending time with his family and researching genealogy. He also enjoyed traveling, particularly with Alice when she was alive, and treasured the Amtrak trip he took with his two brothers to Seattle.