Nowicki, Damon C.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Damon C. Nowicki, age 66, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at his home.
Services for Damon were held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 29, at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, 2201 Chestnut Street, Wisconsin Rapids. Pastor Joshua Pegram officiated. Visitation began at 11 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial was at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Town of Sigel.
There will be a celebration of life from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday, April 3, at the NECEDAH VETERANS MEMORIAL HALL.
Damon was born on May 3, 1954, in Necedah, Wis., to Stephen and Helen (Sanecki) Nowicki.
Damon was an operating engineer for Local 139, Wisconsin Operating Engineers Union. He spent 10 years as an honorary fireman for the Necedah Fire Department. He liked taking drives, especially to his favorite restaurant, Red Lobster. He always had a Pepsi in his hand, but occasionally would have an ice cream sandwich. Damon enjoyed playing pool for the Country Pines and The Dupes. He loved the Green Bay Packers, polka music, Easter egg hunts with his children and adored his grandchildren. He was very easy-going, fun, loved to talk to people, and always wanted to be first to wish his daughter a happy birthday. Damon's favorite dogs were Bella and Winchester.
Damon is survived by his special friend and love of his life, Peggy "Hunny Bunny" Berkholtz; brother, Denis (Tina) Nowicki; sister, Yvonne (Ron) Millen; children, Dayna (Michael) Teumer and Michael Nowicki; grandchildren, Michael John Jr., Dante (Destiny), Dylan (Kiersten), Gracie (Dominic), Faith, Gwendolyn, Marshall and Emelia; and great-grandchildren, Abel and Roman. He is preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister; nephew, Ronnie; and his former spouses, Judy Arrowwood and Kim Sharp.
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the family.
