Nowicki, Thomas Charles

MAUSTON—Thomas Charles Nowicki, age 38 of Mauston, Wis., passed away June 21, 2020 in his home. He is remembered by his sense of humor, that he could make you laugh. He had a generous heart and would help others as he could. He loved movies and would critique them like a pro. He loved animals and was great with children. He was quick to come to the defense of those in need. He was loyal to those he knew well. His friends were just as much family as his own.
He had worked in the construction trade in fire proofing. Later in Sun Prairie in paint production.
He is survived by his mother Deborah (Jorgensen) Frasher of Grandview, Mo., sisters Katey (Nowicki) Kremmer (Nick Manthey) New Lisbon, Wis., and Rachel Vauthier (TJ) of Grandview, Mo. Nephews Landon and Michael Kremmer, Jean-Luc Vauthier and Niece Yyvette Vauthier. His maternal grandmother Lillian Jorgensen of Camp Douglas, Wis. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was proceeded in death by his father Thomas S. Nowicki, paternal grandparents John L. and Pauline Nowicki of Necedah, Wis., and maternal grandfather Charles R. Jorgensen of Camp Douglas.
Arrangements are being handled by Hare Funeral Home. Celebration of life to be planned for later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Hare Funeral.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)