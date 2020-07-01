Nowicki, Thomas Charles

MAUSTON—Thomas Charles Nowicki, age 38 of Mauston, Wis., passed away June 21, 2020 in his home. He is remembered by his sense of humor, that he could make you laugh. He had a generous heart and would help others as he could. He loved movies and would critique them like a pro. He loved animals and was great with children. He was quick to come to the defense of those in need. He was loyal to those he knew well. His friends were just as much family as his own.