Orrin was born Sept. 27, 1941, in Fond du Lac, the son of Clyde and Reca Griffioen Nummerdor. Orrin attended Waupun High School and graduated in 1961. Following graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served three years, with one year being in Korea. On June 26, 1965, he married Mary Pinkerton at Trinity Reformed Church in Waupun. Following their marriage the couple resided in Waupun all their married lives. Orrin was part owner of Nummerdor Bros. Auto Sales. Upon selling the business, he worked for Homan Auto Sales, from which he retired in 1999. He then became office manager at Bergstrom Auto Sales in Beaver Dam and later worked part-time at Karavan Trailers in Fox Lake. Orrin was a longtime member of Lions International, being a member of Waupun Lions Club and later Beaver Dam. He was also a member of First Reformed Church in Waupun, a longtime member of Rock River Country Club in Waupun, and a member of American Legion Post 210 in Waupun.