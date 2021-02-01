WAUPUN - Orrin Nummerdor, 79, of Waupun, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at his home.
Orrin was born Sept. 27, 1941, in Fond du Lac, the son of Clyde and Reca Griffioen Nummerdor. Orrin attended Waupun High School and graduated in 1961. Following graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served three years, with one year being in Korea. On June 26, 1965, he married Mary Pinkerton at Trinity Reformed Church in Waupun. Following their marriage the couple resided in Waupun all their married lives. Orrin was part owner of Nummerdor Bros. Auto Sales. Upon selling the business, he worked for Homan Auto Sales, from which he retired in 1999. He then became office manager at Bergstrom Auto Sales in Beaver Dam and later worked part-time at Karavan Trailers in Fox Lake. Orrin was a longtime member of Lions International, being a member of Waupun Lions Club and later Beaver Dam. He was also a member of First Reformed Church in Waupun, a longtime member of Rock River Country Club in Waupun, and a member of American Legion Post 210 in Waupun.
Orrin is survived by his wife, Mary Nummerdor of Waupun; daughter, Gale Nummerdor of Waupun; two sons, Robert Nummerdor of Waupun and David Nummerdor of Waupun; two sisters, Joyce (Don) Cerjance of Waupun and Linda (Les) Hull of Waupun; and brother-in-law, Jim Pinkerton of Canyon City, Colo.
Orrin was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Pam Nummerdor; brother, John Nummerdor; sister, Lorraine Munsell; brother-in-law, Jim Munsell; sister-in-law, Sandy Nummerdor; and brother-in-law, Rolland "Pete" Peters.
Funeral services for Orrin Nummerdor will be held Thursday, Feb. 4 at 10:30 a.m. at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun, with the Rev. Barry Lang officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. American Legion Post 210 will provide military honors. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Wednesday at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME from 5-7 p.m. and on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
