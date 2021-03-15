Nummerdor, Rosita "Rosie"

She was born in the Philippines on Sept. 9, 1929, and married Clayton Nummerdor in November 1952. They met when Clayton was stationed in Japan during the Korean War, returning to the United States in 1954. They resided in Waupun, Wis., until they moved to Emory, Texas, in 2002 to be closer to the grandkids. They were members of Edgewood Community Church in Waupun and celebrated 65 years of marriage together. Rosie never met a stranger. She was a loving mother and cherished friend to many. She loved to garden, cook and sew. She and Clayton enjoyed camping, fishing, flying and motorcycling. They resided on Big Pine Key, Fla., during the cold Wisconsin winters.