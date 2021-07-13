Nystrom, Edith

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Edith Nystrom, age 92, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., has taken the journey to Heaven on July 12, 2021.

Edith was united in marriage to Albert "Al" Nystrom on June 28, 1947, in Baraboo, Wis. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved husband, Al, of 51 years; as well as her brothers and sisters, grandchild, nieces, nephews and many more family and friends.

Edith is survived by her four children, Karon (Dennis) Hohn, Robert (Lora) Nystrom, Neal (Suzette) Nystrom and Carol (Scott) Matthews; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Caroline Siebertz and Virginia Kaney; brother-in-law, Ray Siebertz; sister-in-law, Mary Radke; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Mom adored all five generations of her children. Mom would do anything for family and friends. Edith was active in the community of Janesville, Wis., where she and Al lived for close to 20 years.

Edith also had an incredibly special friend in her life the past 19 years, Henry "Hank" Helf. They were known for their love of dancing surrounded by friends.

Mom, you will be dearly missed by many. Enjoy dancing with the angels and Dad.

A graveside funeral will be held July 31 at 11 a.m. at WALNUT HILL CEMETERY in Baraboo, Wis. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.