Oakes, Richard Lyle "Rick"

MONTELLO – Richard Lyle "Rick" Oakes, age 66, of Montello, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. A memorial service for him will be held on Saturday, July 24, at 4 p.m. at TRINITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Montello. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the hour of service. Pastor Kristen Lowe will preside and inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the family for memorial that will be established in Rick's name.
Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Montello and Oxford is honored to be serving the family.
