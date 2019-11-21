HOHL, Linda Kay (Reinecke), 59 Portage/Rock Springs
MEIXELSPERGER, Daniel “Danny” K., 55 Mazomanie/Madison
KANE, Donna F., 66, Wednesday at Southwest Health Center, Platteville; Benton
BASTING, Sarah, 11 a.m., St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison
CAVES, Elaine, 11 a.m., St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church, 3494 Oak Park Road, Deerfield
DELEHANTY, Mari, 4 to 7 p.m., visitation only, Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Hwy. 51, Stoughton
FALKNER, Lorraine A., 10:30 a.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 404 E. Main St., Madison
GUST, Shirley, 11 a.m., Salem United Church of Christ, 502 Mark Drive, Verona
HINTZ, Cyrene, noon, St. John’s Catholic Church, 209 N. Washington St., Spring Green
ICENOGLE, Roger, 11 a.m., Arlington United Methodist Church, 103 Reagles St., Arlington
JOHNSRUD, Rev. Leroy A., 10 a.m. visitation; 11 a.m. funeral, Castle Rock Lutheran Church, 14677 Church Road, Fennimore
PETERS, Michael Alfred, 11:30 a.m., St. Olaf Catholic Church, 623 Jefferson St., DeForest
TOGSTAD, Irma Rita (Fisher), 11 a.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison
WILLIAMS, Marcella, 11 a.m., Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison
