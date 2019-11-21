{{featured_button_text}}

HOHL, Linda Kay (Reinecke), 59 Portage/Rock Springs

MEIXELSPERGER, Daniel “Danny” K., 55 Mazomanie/Madison

KANE, Donna F., 66, Wednesday at Southwest Health Center, Platteville; Benton

BASTING, Sarah, 11 a.m., St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison

CAVES, Elaine, 11 a.m., St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church, 3494 Oak Park Road, Deerfield

DELEHANTY, Mari, 4 to 7 p.m., visitation only, Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Hwy. 51, Stoughton

FALKNER, Lorraine A., 10:30 a.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 404 E. Main St., Madison

GUST, Shirley, 11 a.m., Salem United Church of Christ, 502 Mark Drive, Verona

HINTZ, Cyrene, noon, St. John’s Catholic Church, 209 N. Washington St., Spring Green

ICENOGLE, Roger, 11 a.m., Arlington United Methodist Church, 103 Reagles St., Arlington

JOHNSRUD, Rev. Leroy A., 10 a.m. visitation; 11 a.m. funeral, Castle Rock Lutheran Church, 14677 Church Road, Fennimore

PETERS, Michael Alfred, 11:30 a.m., St. Olaf Catholic Church, 623 Jefferson St., DeForest

TOGSTAD, Irma Rita (Fisher), 11 a.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison

WILLIAMS, Marcella, 11 a.m., Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison

