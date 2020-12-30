O'Brien, Margaret A.

MAYVILLE - Margaret A. O'Brien, age 92, formerly of Mayville, Wis., passed away on Dec. 29, 2020, at Hope Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lomira, Wis., due to complications after Covid-19.

Marge was born Margaret A. Bath on Nov. 17, 1928, in Mayville, Wis., to Paul and Caroline (Hefter) Bath (deceased). On Nov. 17, 1949, she was united in marriage to Bias C. O'Brien at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mayville, Wis.

Marge enjoyed crocheting, reading, plants and watching birds. She liked to surprise her grandchildren (and children) with what was in the candy dish. A dessert could always be expected after every meal. At Hope Health and Rehabilitation Center, she enjoyed the challenge of word search books.

Marge is survived by her children, Jo Ann Callis, Kathy (Fred) Dufer, Janice (Donald) Maum, Betty (Dan) Cousins, Judith (Stewart) Caisman, Michael (Pam) O'Brien, and Linda (Steve) Keller; her 14 grandchildren, Michelle, Brian, Joshua, Katrina, Cynthia, Francis, Christina, Ronnie, Jenifer, Ben, Zachary, Rachel, Mathew, and Noah; her 10 great-grandchildren, Keith, Samantha, Mathew, DeShawn, LaQuan, Marquez, James Owen, Alex, Martina, and Lyla; and four great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.