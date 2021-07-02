O'Brion, Richard "Dick"

COLUMBUS - Richard "Dick" O'Brion, age 80, of Columbus, Wis., was called home by the Lord. He peacefully passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Dick was born to Lester and Fanny (Janzovnik) O'Brion of Fall River, Wis. He was a Fall River High School graduate. Dick worked for many years doing industrial maintenance. Dick was a loving father and grandfather to his five children and eight grandchildren. He is also survived by his seven brothers and one sister. To his children, Dick was a confidant, supporter, encourager, but most of all, comic relief. To his grandchildren, Dick was a source of candy, cookies and tall tales. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and relished in their mischievous deeds, considering them payback. Dick was well-liked, kind, loving and compassionate. He loved to laugh, tease, play cards and enjoy life. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.