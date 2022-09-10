WAUPUN—Octaviano “Junior” Garcia, 72, of Waupun, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.
Funeral services for Octaviano “Junior” Garcia will be held Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday, September 12, 2022 at the funeral home from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.
