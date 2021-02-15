O'Donnell, John P.

PORTAGE – John P. O'Donnell, age 63, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at The Rivers in Portage.
John was born on Jan. 31, 1958, in Portage, the son of Henry and Fern (Kleist) O'Donnell. He was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage. He attended St. Mary Catholic Grade School and Portage High School. John, despite the fact that he had many of his own issues, really never complained. He taught us to have compassion. He was humble and had a sense of humor. We all loved to see him smile. He was easy to talk to. He made friends with others that many people would just ignore. He loved simple things: talking on the phone with his siblings, being outside, a chocolate malt, diet coke and a cigarette. Toward the end of his life, he really seemed at peace with himself. He focused on the things in life he enjoyed, praying and spending as much time as he could with family.
He is survived by his siblings, Patricia Janes of Newport Beach, Calif., Harold O'Donnell of Costa Mesa, Calif., Raymond (Mary) O'Donnell of Portage, Wis., Richard (Jean) O'Donnell of Belvidere, Ill., Charlotte Viens of Portage, Wis., William O'Donnell of Portage, Wis., Daniel O'Donnell of Portage, Wis., Mary O'Donnell of Marquette, Mich., and Margaret (Robert) Strycharske of Oregon, Wis.; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Rose Marie Petersen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH in Portage on Friday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m., with Father Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME on Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Masks and social distancing rules will be observed at the funeral home and the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 2801 Crossroads Dr., Suite 2000, Madison, WI 53718; The Rivers, 601 Latton St., Portage, WI 53901; or to St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 309 W. Cook St., Portage, WI 53901.
The family would like to thank the staff at Heartland Hospice, especially Bridgette and Cleo, and the staff at The Rivers for their care and support.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
