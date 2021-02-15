O'Donnell, John P.

John was born on Jan. 31, 1958, in Portage, the son of Henry and Fern (Kleist) O'Donnell. He was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage. He attended St. Mary Catholic Grade School and Portage High School. John, despite the fact that he had many of his own issues, really never complained. He taught us to have compassion. He was humble and had a sense of humor. We all loved to see him smile. He was easy to talk to. He made friends with others that many people would just ignore. He loved simple things: talking on the phone with his siblings, being outside, a chocolate malt, diet coke and a cigarette. Toward the end of his life, he really seemed at peace with himself. He focused on the things in life he enjoyed, praying and spending as much time as he could with family.