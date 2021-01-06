Oechsner, Mary Lou

HORICON - Mary Lou Oechsner, age 91, joined our Lord and Savior on Jan. 4, 2021, at her home.
Mary Lou was born on March 19, 1929, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to John and Agnes (Thiede) Weber. She attended St. Pete's Catholic School, where she was baptized, confirmed and later married. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School with the class of 1946. During her senior year of high school, she worked part-time at the 5 and Dime Store. After graduation, she worked full-time at Phoenix Hosery in Beaver Dam until marriage.
On April 23, 1949, she married Francis Oechsner at St. Pete's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam, Wis. They settled and made Horicon, Wis., their home. She was a receptionist, secretary and book-keeper for many of the businesses that she and Francis started throughout the years. She was also a full-time mother of nine children. And to some of their friends, she was known as "MOO."
Mary Lou was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Parish, Horicon, Wis. She was a woman of strong Christian faith. She lived a full life with family and church being the center of it. She was the most sweet, loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (Mimi). Her world revolved happily around them all.
She enjoyed traveling, crossword puzzles, playing solitaire, casino trips, gardening, watching the Packers games on TV (attended the Ice Bowl) and watching the kids sporting/school events. But most of all, her true love was spending time with her family. Christmas was her favorite holiday and her entire family will always cherish the memories with "Grandma, Grandma, Grandma."
Mary Lou is survived by her nine children, Cisco (Sallie) Oechsner, Burnett, Mike (Sherry) Oechsner, Waupun, Shirley Stanul, Mauston, Pete (Susan) Oechsner, Horicon, Dan (Susan) Oechsner, Waupun, Sharon (Wayne Martin) Oechsner, Horicon, Sheila (Donald) Davidson, Horicon, Shelley Cundy, Horicon and Barry Oechsner, Horicon; her 23 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother and sisters, John Weber, Ted Weber, Barb Schwarze and Aggie Frederiksen; and brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her loving husband; her parents; granddaughters, Michele Boyland and Amber Oechsner; brothers and sisters, Jim Weber, Paul Weber, Al Weber and Elaine Schultz; and brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Due to current health restrictions a private family Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon with the Rev. Father Justin Lopina presiding. Burial to follow at St. Malachy Cemetery in Horicon.
Memorials may be made in Mary Lou's name to Sacred Heart Parish.
Mary Lou's family would like to give sincere thanks to Hillside Hospice for the exceptional care given to our mother, and also to the doctors and nurses at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital. Everyone referred to her as "The Sweet Lady."
"I am the resurrection and the life; whoever believes in me, even if he dies, will live, and everyone who lives and believes in me will never die." - John 11:25-26
Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
