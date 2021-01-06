Oechsner, Mary Lou

HORICON - Mary Lou Oechsner, age 91, joined our Lord and Savior on Jan. 4, 2021, at her home.

Mary Lou was born on March 19, 1929, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to John and Agnes (Thiede) Weber. She attended St. Pete's Catholic School, where she was baptized, confirmed and later married. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School with the class of 1946. During her senior year of high school, she worked part-time at the 5 and Dime Store. After graduation, she worked full-time at Phoenix Hosery in Beaver Dam until marriage.

On April 23, 1949, she married Francis Oechsner at St. Pete's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam, Wis. They settled and made Horicon, Wis., their home. She was a receptionist, secretary and book-keeper for many of the businesses that she and Francis started throughout the years. She was also a full-time mother of nine children. And to some of their friends, she was known as "MOO."

Mary Lou was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Parish, Horicon, Wis. She was a woman of strong Christian faith. She lived a full life with family and church being the center of it. She was the most sweet, loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (Mimi). Her world revolved happily around them all.