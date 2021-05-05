Oechsner, Todd Anthony

LOS ANGELES - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Todd Anthony Oechsner of Los Angeles, Calif. Todd passed away on April 20, 2021, at the age of 55, leaving to mourn family and friends. He was born to Jerome and Mary Ann Oechsner on March 1, 1966, in Beaver Dam, Wis.

Todd graduated from Mayville High School and was a graduate of the Los Angeles Film School, with an associate degree in film production.

Todd's passion was working as a stand-up comic and actor. He had various parts in several movies, along with a Sunday Night Football commercial. He also enjoyed being by the ocean to swim and just take in the scenery and was a dedicated Green Bay Packers fan! Todd was very caring, compassionate, and would be there to help others before himself. He always had a smile on his face and knew how to make people laugh.

He is survived by his sisters, Suzanne (Patrick) Nash and Kathy Oechsner; brothers, Rick Oechsner and Mark (Anne) Oechsner; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Todd was preceded in death by his parents; and his nephew, Neil.

Todd had a celebration of life with family and friends on May 1 in Mayville, Wis.