Oehlhof, Dick Allen

PORTAGE - Dick Allen Oehlhof, age 88, of Portage, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Divine Savior Healthcare Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Dick was born on June 27, 1931, in Spencerville, Ohio, on the family farm, the son of William and Nondis (Shively) Oehlhof. He was married to Joyce Ann Gales. Dick was self-employed since 1953, and was the owner operator of DJ Fence Company. He was quite a jokester and loved people. Dick did not know a stranger. His passion was flying, and he had owned three airplanes. We would like to thank all who patronized our business; it was greatly appreciated.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce (Gales) Oehlhof, of Portage; his children, Teresa Thatcher, Mark (Linda) Oehlhof, Rex Oehlhof, and Ryan (Lori) Oehlhof; a special member of our family, Gary Bergenske; grandchildren, Nick, Noelle, Shia, Beau, Sarah, Terah, Paige, Justin, Jackson, Jordon, Jessica, James, Joseph, and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Kayla, Kaden, Elise, Nathan, Ezra and Gabriel; other near relatives and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers and sisters, John, Mary Lou, Martha, Clair and Ben.

Due to the current health situation, a memorial service will be held at a later date at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, with the Rev. David Hankins officiating. Inurnment will be private.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.