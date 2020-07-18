Oehlhof, Dick Allen
PORTAGE – Dick Allen Oehlhof, age 88, of Portage, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Divine Savior Healthcare Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Private family memorial services will be held, with the Rev. David Hankins officiating. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage. Due to the current health situation, masks will be required and provided as necessary. Social distancing will be observed, and there will be a limit of 50 people in the funeral home at one time. Inurnment will be private.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

