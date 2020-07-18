Oehlhof, Dick Allen

PORTAGE – Dick Allen Oehlhof, age 88, of Portage, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Divine Savior Healthcare Hospital, surrounded by his family.
Private family memorial services will be held, with the Rev. David Hankins officiating. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage. Due to the current health situation, masks will be required and provided as necessary. Social distancing will be observed, and there will be a limit of 50 people in the funeral home at one time. Inurnment will be private.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)