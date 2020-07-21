Oestreich, Dale C.

CAMPBELLSPORT - Dale C. Oestreich, age 43, of Campbellsport passed away after a life long battle with heart problems on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at UW Hospital in Madison.
Dale was born the son of Edward and Cathy (Walther) Oestreich on March 29, 1977 in Beaver Dam. He was a graduate of Dodgeland High School. Dale worked as a Correctional Officer for Dodge County for 10 years. He was proud of his profession and had a special love for his work family who were always there to support him. They spent many hours together bowling and attending sporting events. Dale loved to help others and he volunteered at the Beaver Dam Community Hospital, Special Olympics, and the Dodge County Antique Power Club. Dale loved playing card games with his fiancée, Brenda, and the kids and did so often while camping at Indian Trails Campground. He enjoyed a good fire and conversation with the neighbors; the camper was his “happy place.” He rescued many dogs over the years and cherished his beloved princess LeeLu who was a faithful companion to him. Dale loved to watch any football game but loved to watch the Packers with his BFF Jen. He lived for Friday night football games at the high school. His favorite player was his nephew Nate. He always wanted Nate to go “pro” so he could watch him on TV! Dale was a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon, where he enjoyed watching his niece, Abby, sing. Dale loved to go to the casino and play the slot machines; he also enjoyed playing bingo with Brenda and the Bingo Girls! He had a passion for driving fast and loved his Ford Mustang, ‘Ruby'. Family was important to Dale and game night and dinners with his parents were routine. Dale would often get a call from his dad saying, “Hey Lumpy, wanna get breakfast?” When his mom would call him, Dale would say, “Hi Ma, how are you?” As a young man, he cherished the time spent with his cousins ‘12 ounces at a time'.
Dale is survived by his loving fiancée Brenda Genz of Campbellsport; Brenda's children, Gracie, Zachary, and Phoebe Genz; his parents, Edward and Cathy Oestreich of Juneau; his brother Daniel (Melissa) Oestreich of Juneau; his niece, Abby Oestreich; his nephew, Nathan Oestreich; his grandmother; and his fur baby, Leelu. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and uncle.
Brenda and the Oestreich family would like to thank UW Hospital doctors and nurses who cared for Dale during the many years of his difficult journey.
A public visitation will be held on Monday, July 27 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam. Please wear casual attire, as Dale will be dressed in his favorite white t-shirt and sweat pants. A private family funeral will follow the visitation with the Rev. Fr. Justin Lopina presiding. Burial will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Dodge County Humane Society.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
