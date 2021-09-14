Oft, Raymond Thomas

CAMBRIA—Raymond Thomas Oft entered his eternal rest on Sept. 10, 2021 at the Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena, Wis. at the age of 96.

Ray was born the youngest of two sons to John and Anna (Liebich) Oft in Blue Island, Cook County, Ill. on May 26, 1925. As a young boy, Ray worked at many jobs to help out the family including work at a grocery store, caddie at a golf course, cutting asparagus, and enjoyed going to the race track and playing baseball. He grew up and attended school in Blue Island, Ill. At the age of 18, Ray hitchhiked up to the Cambria area from the city and worked as a hired man at Gerhardt Tessmann’s farm, where he met the love of his life, Erma Esther Tessmann.

At the age of 18, Ray enlisted in the United States Navy and served in WWII as a Ship’s Service Man (L) Second Class on the aircraft carrier USS Hoggatt Bay in the South Pacific and along the coast of Spain.

After serving in the Navy, Ray was married to Erma on Nov. 9, 1946 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Friesland. They went back and lived with family in Illinois for a short time and then returned to the Cambria area, where they spent a lifetime farming on their farm near Cambria, Wis. They were happily married for 70 years. The Lord blessed them with five children.