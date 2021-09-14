 Skip to main content
Oft, Raymond Thomas
Oft, Raymond Thomas

CAMBRIA—Raymond Thomas Oft entered his eternal rest on Sept. 10, 2021 at the Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena, Wisconsin at the age of 96.

A Mass for Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at ANNUNCIATION CATHOLIC CHURCH in Fox Lake with Father John Radetski officiating. Burial will be in the Cambria Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on the family at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family. www.kratzfh.com.

