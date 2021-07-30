O'Halloran, Robert William "Bob"

PORTAGE – Robert William “Bob” O’Halloran, age 69, went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
Bob was born on May 1, 1952, in Milwaukee, to the late Robert T. and Bernice (Taylor) O’Halloran. After early years in Milwaukee, Port Washington, and Cedarburg, Wis., his family moved to Portage, where he spent his formative years. Bob attended Portage Turner High School, where he was active in sports, theatre, debate and forensics, winning two state championships in Original Oratory. He was elected senior class president, graduating in 1970. His stint at WPDR Radio, beginning at age 16, led to a successful radio career. Bob went on to UW-Stevens Point, where he earned his degree in communications. From there, his radio career took him to WHBY, WNAM, WNFL, and WEMI in the Fox Valley, along with WCLO in Janesville, and WIBA in Madison. Bob was named program director several times, and worked as an on-air personality, talk-show host, producer and sportscaster, covering the Packers, Badgers, Brewers, and Bucks, along with play-by-play for high school sports. He was especially proud of his 32 awards for writing and production of radio commercials. Late in life, owing to the shrinking radio market, Bob switched to a successful sales career at West Corp. In his spare time Bob enjoyed being a member and soloist for the Appleton MacDowell Chorus, along with community theatre. He enjoyed writing and was a published author of short stories and articles.
The family will miss his jokes, stories, quick wit and beautiful singing voice.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents. He will be sadly missed by his sister, Eileen (Edward) Schneider of Minneapolis, Minn. Survivors also include nephew, Aaron Schneider of Seattle, Wash.; niece, Kirsten Schneider of Boston, Mass.; and his uncle, Bill (Rosemary) Taylor of Milwaukee; along with other relatives, cousins, and dear friends.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at PORTAGE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, with the Rev. KwangYu Lee officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the church. The attendance will be limited to 50 people at the funeral service.
The family wishes to thank Heritage House and Heartland Hospice for their care.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
