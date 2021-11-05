Ohnesorge, Ronald A.

MARSHFIELD - Ronald Albert Ohnesorge, 91, of Marshfield, Wis., passed away peacefully at his home with his family on Oct. 19, 2021. He was born on April 25, 1930, in Fish Creek, Wis., to Herman and Magdalene Ohnesorge and graduated from Poynette High School. He attended UW-Stevens Point until enlisting in the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. Ron married Joyce M. Schroeder on June 20, 1953.

He is survived by four siblings, Emeline Thompson, Marian Tarrant, Merle Ohnesorge and Laurel Burkett; five children; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Joyce; his parents; three siblings; eldest son, Larry Ohnesorge; and an infant grandson, Joshua Ohnesorge.

His funeral service will be held at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH in Marshfield, Wis., on Nov. 6, with Pastor Andrew Belt officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral service at 11 a.m.

A private family committal will take place in Blossomberg Cemetery in Fish Creek, Wis., at a later date.

Hansen - Schilling Funeral Home & Cremation Center is assisting the family with arrangements.