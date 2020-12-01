Ohrmundt, Lou Ann B.

JUNEAU - Lou Ann B. Ohrmundt, of Juneau, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the age of 78 years. She was born Nov. 6, 1942, the daughter of Gilbert and Effie Hundt. Lou Ann was a nurse's aide and worked at several Nursing Homes in Dodge County. For many years she enjoyed home crafts and gardening. She and her sister, Donna, were the best of friends and enjoyed doing many things together.

Lou Ann is survived by her children, Wanda Ohrmundt of Juneau, Kay (John) Freepartner of Watertown, and Brian Ohrmundt of Watertown. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jason Novotny, Joe (Gina) Novotny, Amanda (James) Heintz and Shaun Freepartner; and her great-grandchildren, Ava and Maddie Novotny and Kaylynn Heintz. She is further survived by brother, Delmar Hundt; her aunt, Joann Miller; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Larry; her grandson, Nathan; her sister, Donna; and her brothers, Robert and Glenn.

A graveside services will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at JUNEAU CITY CEMETERY at 1:30 p.m.

The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Juneau is serving the family. Your online condolences can be placed on our website at www.berndt-ledesma.com.