Okon, Sylvester F. "Sal"

Sal was born on Dec. 3, 1938, in Browns Corners, Wis., son of the late George Sr. and Erna (Pilsner) Okon. He was a 1957 graduate of Mayville High School. He furthered his education by attending electrical, plumbing and engineering schools. On June 21, 1958, he was united in marriage to Bonnie Giese at St. Mary's Church, in Mayville. Together they raised their two children. Sal worked for the State of Wisconsin DOT for 41 years until his retirement in 2001. Following retirement, he focused on building his business, Okon Soil Testing and Land Surveying. Through his determination and hard work he was able to enjoy his passion of hunting and fishing which took him to Arkansas, Colorado, Ohio, Texas, Alaska and Canada, to name a few. Throughout the years he was involved with many organizations and activities, such as the Mayville Fire Department, Mayville EMS, Mayville Boy Scouts, Mayville Planning Commission, Mayville Gun Club, Oakfield Conservation Club, Horicon Marsh Bowman's Club, and Board Member for the Village of Lowell, 1240 River City Hunting Club and Easter Bunny for the City of Mayville. When he wasn't hunting or working he spent his time throwing horseshoes, swinging golf clubs, building martin houses, attending NASCAR races and Green Bay Packers games, traveling around the world or BS'ing at the local watering hole with friends. One of his greatest accomplishments was donating time and travel to Mission of Panama, a mission to help engineer a dam in the Panama jungle to supply area villages with water.