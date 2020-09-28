O'Kroley, Marie

 Skip to main content
COLUMBUS - Marie O'Kroley passed away on Sept. 25, 2020 five days before her 82nd birthday. Marie was born in 1938 in Columbus to Paul and Mary Weisensel.

Marie is survived by her husband David; daughters Karen Schuetz and Diane Fox; and sisters Jane O'Kroley and Margaret Schuster.

Marie's family will hold a private service at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

