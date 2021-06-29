Olah, Anna

ROXBURY - Anna Olah, age 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 28, 2021, at Sauk Prairie Hospital. She was born June 6, 1928, in Rott am Lech, Germany, to the late Ulrich and Kreszenz Ruf. Anna was united in marriage in Germany in 1952 to Frank Olah Sr., and they immigrated to the United States soon after. They first lived in the Milwaukee area, then the Wisconsin Dells and eventually they settled in the Sauk Prairie area. Anna worked as a cook for the Sauk Prairie High School for about 10 years before joining her husband in their own business, Frank's Swimpools, where she worked as the office manager and bookkeeper. Their business eventually transitioned to Fascut Industries, where Anna continued to work as a bookkeeper until retiring in the early 2000s. Anna was a devout Catholic and an active member of St. Norbert's Catholic Church. She cherished time spent with her family, enjoyed gardening (geraniums) and cooking (spätzle and stollen), and was an accomplished knitter and very talented seamstress.