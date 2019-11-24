PARDEEVILLE - Olivia "Livvy" M. Knoph, age 8, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was a recipient of a double lung transplant on May 7, 2012. Livvy's family is grateful to the donor's family, offering them more time to be with Livvy.
Livvy was born on July 15, 2011, the daughter of John and Amanda (Bierman) Knoph. She was a second grader at Woodridge School in Portage. Livvy was very social, making and enjoying many friendships. She conquered social media, including Snapchat, YouTube, and FaceTime. She enjoyed country music and boating in the summertime. She loved watching her brother, her best friend, play sports.
She is survived by her parents, John and Amanda Knoph of Pardeeville; her brother, Elias Vera; her grandparents, Gary (Denise) Bierman, of Pardeeville, Kevin Bowman of Endeavor and Sandra Knoph, of Endeavor; her aunts and uncles, Angela Bierman-Broadwell, of Waukesha, Adam (Amanda) Bierman, of Pardeeville, Christin (Andrew) Komassa, of Plover, Mark Pauley, of Gleason, Melanie (Chuck) Colen, of Pardeeville; her cousins, Mason and Hunter Bierman, Shaylin and Drake Taylor and Lauren Komassa. She is further survived by other relatives and many friends, including her special friend, Alexa Wendt, and Livvy's protective dog Gauge.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the church. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family.
The family would like to thank all the special teachers who came to the house to visit Livvy, UW-American Family Children's Hospital and the nurses and transplant team at St. Louis Children's Hospital.
