Olsen, Jeanne Eleanor (Doyle)

BARABOO - Jeanne Eleanor (Doyle) Olsen, 86, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek. Jeanne was born on July 13, 1933, to Floyd and Emma (Brown) Doyle in Racine, Wis. She married William "Bill" Olsen 67 years ago on April 18, 1953.

Jeanne graduated from St. Catherine's High School in Racine where she formed many lifelong friendships. She and Bill moved to Baraboo in 1968 to build Terrytown Campground out of a field and trees west of Baraboo. Jeanne took care of running the campground during the day while Bill worked full time. She also managed to chase around five children and keep her sanity with, "Go outside and play!"

Jeanne met a host of new friends in Baraboo and enjoyed sharing birthday lunches, shopping and card games with them. She also liked doing ceramics, crocheting, and crafts, and participated in bowling leagues for years. She loved flowers and liked to cut them from her garden, but she was never opposed to a big bunch from the flower shop. Jeanne never forgot her upbringing in Racine and appreciated a good danish or donut. She was an excellent baker and some years made at least 30 different kinds of cookies for the family Christmas. She loved buying gifts and having everyone over no matter how crowded it got.