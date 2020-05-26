Olsen, Jeanne Eleanor (Doyle)

BARABOO - Jeanne Eleanor (Doyle) Olsen, 86, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek. Jeanne was born on July 13, 1933, to Floyd and Emma (Brown) Doyle in Racine, Wis. She married William "Bill" Olsen 67 years ago on April 18, 1953.
Jeanne graduated from St. Catherine's High School in Racine where she formed many lifelong friendships. She and Bill moved to Baraboo in 1968 to build Terrytown Campground out of a field and trees west of Baraboo. Jeanne took care of running the campground during the day while Bill worked full time. She also managed to chase around five children and keep her sanity with, "Go outside and play!"
Jeanne met a host of new friends in Baraboo and enjoyed sharing birthday lunches, shopping and card games with them. She also liked doing ceramics, crocheting, and crafts, and participated in bowling leagues for years. She loved flowers and liked to cut them from her garden, but she was never opposed to a big bunch from the flower shop. Jeanne never forgot her upbringing in Racine and appreciated a good danish or donut. She was an excellent baker and some years made at least 30 different kinds of cookies for the family Christmas. She loved buying gifts and having everyone over no matter how crowded it got.
Jeanne was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Joseph Parish. She belonged to the Daughters of Isabella, was past president of St. Joseph Sodality, and served as a teacher's aide at St. Joseph School. She sang in the choir and delivered the eucharist to the homebound.
Jeanne was a Girl Scout leader for many years and was a member of the hospital auxiliary. She was also a member of the American Business Women's Association where she was elected Woman of the Year for 1999. She was a board member of the Baraboo Community Scholarship Corporation and was an American Field Service foreign exchange student host.
In retirement, Jeanne and Bill traveled and attended auctions. They had an antique business and Jeanne sometimes kept a few pieces of her favorite Depression glass to display at home.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; and her children, Gail Harder of Fond du Lac, Wis., Mark (Dawn) Olsen of Reedsburg, Wis., Craig (Mim) Olsen of Baraboo, Wis., Mary Beth Olsen (Liz Merrick) of Sun Prairie, Wis., and Amy (Darren) Tidler of St. Charles, Ill. She was a very proud grandma and great-grandma to Jason (Lisa) Harder and children, January and Samantha; Bryan (Becky) Harder and son, Rhys; Mickey (Heather) Olsen and children, Lucy and Daniel; Andy (Sarah) Olsen; Joe (Amanda) Olsen and daughter, Ellie; Kevin (Jeff) Goke, Becky (David) Hoadley and children, Amelia, Wells, and Cora; Sarah (Alex) Levin and children, Beau and Barry; EllaGrace Olsen; Connor Tidler; Alex Tidler; and Emily Tidler. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Arlene Ellis of Racine, Wis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Bill and her twin, Jack.
Jeanne would be disappointed that this pandemic interfered with the opportunity for friends and family to gather. Private family services will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Rainbow Hospice Care. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)