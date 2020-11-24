Olson, Clara A.

NEW LISBON - Mrs. Clara Agnes (Patten) Olson was born on a Monday in January 1932 in Illinois, to Lester and Alta (Kraft) Patten. Clara had the heart of a lion and let nothing stand in her way. She lived in Illinois, Wisconsin, and even Minnesota before finally settling in the areas of New Lisbon and Hustler, Wis. In 1956 she married Mr. Raymond Lawrence, but was tragically left widowed in 1963. However, His plan was not to be questioned, and not long after she met a wonderful man, Mr. Norman Olson, whom she married at East Lemonweir Church in 1965. Together, Clara and Norman welcomed six children into their lives and set about raising them as good, kind and decent human beings. The children remember Clara as a tough but gentle and patient mother and lifelong homemaker who taught them how be strong and encouraged them to pursue their goals.

Clara was very active in her church, volunteering to help with anything the congregation needed. She was highly skilled at quilting and crafting in the Ladies Circle, toiling year-after-year to help create and then donate hundreds of quilts to those in need. She could also be found in the Church most Sundays, lending her voice to the choir. Clara was active in the Alter Guild and even taught Sunday school on occasion. She was a generous and dedicated women who loved "visiting" and sipping coffee, often pushing delicious cookies on her unsuspecting guests. She was terribly passionate about her family and her community. Clara was a devoted mother, a wonderful grandmother, and a proud great-grandmother. Despite life's trials along the way, one could still see that feisty farm girl who took no guff from anyone and who deserved her place the Greatest Generation.