Olson, Drew W.

POYNETTE – Drew W. Olson, age 35, passed away at his home in Poynette on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Drew was born on Aug. 22, 1985, in Madison, the son of Mark and Sherill (Elsing) Olson. He married Heather Brimmer on Jan. 1, 2021. He had worked for Brodeur's Construction in Madison. Drew enjoyed golfing and was an avid Chicago Bears fan.

He is survived by his wife, Heather Olson of Poynette; father, Mark Olson of Poynette; siblings, Rachel (Shane) Childers of Marseilles, Ill., Darrel (Shannon) Moll of Montello and Mark Olson of Fennimore; brother, Adam Olson of Poynette; maternal grandfather, Richard Elsing of Poynette; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sherill Lee Olson; and his grandparents.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date which is yet to be determined. Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for their excellent care.

