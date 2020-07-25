Olson, Glen H.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BARABOO - Glen H. Olson, 79, of Baraboo, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his residence.

Glen was born on June 9, 1941, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Glen F. and Irene Olson. On Sept. 2, 1986, he was united in marriage to Veronica "Ronnie" Karp. She preceded him in death on Aug. 7, 2011.

Glen had been employed as a retail manager in Orland Park, Ill. He moved to Baraboo in 2006 and was employed part-time at Farm and Fleet. He was a very sociable and easy-going guy who loved to make new friends. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Survivors include his two children, Lance (Sheila) Olson of Portage, Ind., and Cindy (Tony) Tudyk of Round Rock, Texas; two grandchildren, Jordan and Evan Olson; three brothers, Robert (Alicia) Olson of Morris, Ill., Joseph (Carey) Olson of Chicago, Ill., and Howard (Patricia) Olson of Phoenix, Ariz.; and special, faithful companion, Abby. Glen was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Veronica.

Prayer services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at BALDWIN FUNERAL SERVICES with Father Jay Poster presiding. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is highly recommended.