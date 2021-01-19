Olson, Mark Adam

POYNETTE – Mark Adam Olson, age 68, of Poynette, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare in Madison, Wis.

Mark was born on Sept. 18, 1952, in Minneapolis, Minn., the son of Ernest and Mary (Dresen) Olson. He married Sherill on Nov. 6, 1982. Mark worked for Del Monte for over 35 years. He enjoyed golf, bowling and shooting pool.

He is survived by his children, Mark Olson Jr. of Fennimore, Adam Olson of Poynette, Rachel (Shane) Childers of Marseilles, Ill., and Darrel (Shannon) Moll of Montello; daughter-in-law, Heather Olson of Poynette; siblings, David Olson of Woodman, Sandy (Butch) Schaefer of Fennimore and Jodie (Joe) Napp of Fennimore; father-in-law, Richard Elsing of Poynette; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sherill; son, Drew; sister, Sheila and her husband, Ron Starkey; brothers, Danny and Mick; sister-in-law, Jaye Olson; and stepfather, Joe Eckert.

A celebration of Mark's life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their care and concern.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.