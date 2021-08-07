Olson, Norman D.

HORICON - Norman D. Olson, age 80, of Horicon, passed away on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at his home.
There will be a graveside service for the family at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m.
Norman Dale Olson was born on June 17, 1941, in Nebraska, to Glenn and Pauline (Hankins) Olson. He worked at John Deere in Horicon as a machinist until his retirement. On May 22, 2006, Norman was united in marriage with Karen Brunner in Juneau, Wis. Norm had a passion for golf, which led him to being the grounds keeper at Rock River Hills. He was an active man who was full of life. Norm trapped the area for many years. He loved his Honda Gold Wing and enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, fishing, camping and boating. Norm also enjoyed cutting and splitting wood and sitting by a fire. He always had a story to tell about his past adventures and spent many hours on northern lakes fishing in his boat.
Norman will be missed by his wife, Karen Olson of Horicon; his children, Carrie Olson, Chris (Ted) Olson, Colleen (Bruce) Johnson, John Olson, Troy (Jodell) Kirchoff, Terri (Chris) Jacke, and Kevin (Renee) Kirchoff; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as several friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Phyllis Kemmel.
Memorials may be made in Norman D. Olson's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)