Olson, Norman D.

Norman Dale Olson was born on June 17, 1941, in Nebraska, to Glenn and Pauline (Hankins) Olson. He worked at John Deere in Horicon as a machinist until his retirement. On May 22, 2006, Norman was united in marriage with Karen Brunner in Juneau, Wis. Norm had a passion for golf, which led him to being the grounds keeper at Rock River Hills. He was an active man who was full of life. Norm trapped the area for many years. He loved his Honda Gold Wing and enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, fishing, camping and boating. Norm also enjoyed cutting and splitting wood and sitting by a fire. He always had a story to tell about his past adventures and spent many hours on northern lakes fishing in his boat.