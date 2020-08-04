O'Neill, Ann Celeste

Emmett retired from a career with the City of Chicago in 1977. In 1985 Emmett and Ann moved to a home on Lake Jerilyn near Johnsburg, McHenry Co., Ill., where they spent the next happy decade of their lives. In 1995 they moved to Portage, Wis. They had purchased a cabin on Long Lake in the early 1960s. Ann continued living at "the cottage" after Emmett's passing. She always enjoyed her outdoor surroundings. She was a member of the Wauona Women's Club and served three years as the president of the Catholic Women's Club. She later moved to The Phoenix Apartments in downtown Portage, where she made many friends and enjoyed social events as well as playing cards. Ann spent her final months at the home of her son, Kevin, and daughter-in-law, Diana.