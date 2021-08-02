Onstad, Wendall K. "Butch"

WAUPUN—Wendall K. “Butch” Onstad, 57, of Waupun passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at the Waupun Memorial Hospital.

Wendall was born the son of Keith “Bud” and Carolyn Sue (Hoffman) Onstad on January 19, 1964 in Waukegan, IL. He was a graduate of Hustisford High School. Butch served his country in the U.S. Air Force serving active duty where he was stationed in England. He was employed with Bullseye Industries in Juneau. Butch enjoyed fishing and hunting as well as following Formula 1 and NASCAR. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Butch is survived by his mother Sue Onstad of Beaver Dam; his children, Rebecca (Kyle) Loomis of Sun Prairie, Matthew (Beth Larson) Onstad of Middleton, and Daniel Onstad of Waupun; his life partner, Debbie Pelot of Waupun; Debbie’s children: Vanessa Paul of Waupun and Nathaniel Paul of Milwaukee; five grandchildren, Parker, Vaidah, Julian, Elliot, and Londyn; siblings, Audra (Kirk) Mueller of Hustisford, Vinnie (Renee) Onstad of Iron Ridge, and Denise Onstad of Oak Grove; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Bud.

A memorial gathering will be held at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Military honors will follow the gathering at the funeral home.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.