Opperman, Barbara Ann

BARABOO – Barbara Ann Opperman, age 80, of Baraboo, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital. Born on Feb. 7, 1941, in Pittsburgh, Pa., Barbara was the daughter of William E. Baker and Rose Marie (Price) Baker.

Barbara operated Toddle-Time Nursery Center, an in-home daycare, for many years, caring for children in the Baraboo community. She was truly a selfless person who spent her life in service to others by volunteering in many organizations, including First United Methodist Church (Sunday school, nursery, luncheons and senior meal site), St. Paul Lutheran Church, in which she provided childcare for the Mothers of Preschoolers program, Baraboo Youth Center, Boys and Girls Club, St. Clare Meadows Care Center, St. Clare Hospital Auxiliary, Hope House and Faire on the Square. In her spare time, she enjoyed socializing, making crafts, crocheting, sewing, reading and writing.