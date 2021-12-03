Opperman, Barbara Ann

BARABOO – Barbara Ann Opperman, age 80, of Baraboo, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital. Born on Feb. 7, 1941, in Pittsburgh, Pa., Barbara was the daughter of William E. Baker and Rose Marie (Price) Baker.
Barbara attended Lyons Elementary School and graduated from Baraboo Senior High School. On April 15, 1961, she married Donald L. Opperman at First United Methodist Church in Baraboo.
Barbara operated Toddle-Time Nursery Center, an in-home daycare, for many years, caring for children in the Baraboo community. She was truly a selfless person who spent her life in service to others by volunteering in many organizations, including First United Methodist Church (Sunday school, nursery, luncheons and senior meal site), St. Paul Lutheran Church, in which she provided childcare for the Mothers of Preschoolers program, Baraboo Youth Center, Boys and Girls Club, St. Clare Meadows Care Center, St. Clare Hospital Auxiliary, Hope House and Faire on the Square. In her spare time, she enjoyed socializing, making crafts, crocheting, sewing, reading and writing.
Survivors include two daughters, Kimberly Morris and Kristi Schmidt; four grandchildren, Krystal (Mike) Christie, Matthew Schmidt, Nathan Morris, and Megan Schmidt; six great-granddaughters, Marinna, Kayleann, Linda, Jessica, Naomi and Wrenne; as well as many other extended family members and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara was preceded in death by two sons, Kevin L. Opperman and Kerry L. Opperman; and a brother, William "Bill" Baker.
Barb's life impacted many, and she will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please send a fond memory of Barb along with your contact information so you may be notified of memorial service plans. Please address letters or cards on behalf of the family to Krystal Christie (Barb's granddaughter) 3523 2nd Ave. E., Hibbing, MN 55746.
