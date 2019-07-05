Orland J. Reimer, 89, of Loganville, died unexpectedly on Wednesday evening, July 3, 2019. He was born on June 28, 1930, in the Town of Westfield, Sauk County, the son of Ariel and Agnes (Giese) Reimer. Orland was a 1949 graduate of Reedsburg High School. On August 15, 1953, he was married to the former Isabelle M. Stieve. Orland was a lifelong farmer in the Town of Westfield. He was a land conservationist always wanting to leave things better than he found them. He was involved in 4-H and FFA for many years and he also enjoyed woodworking. Orland also had the imagination and ability to make something out of nothing. He was a faithful member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, in Loganville, where he taught Sunday School for several years.
Survivors include his wife of sixty-five years: Isabelle; three children: Daniel (Cynthia) Reimer, of Apple River, Ill., Jane (Kurt) Muchow, of Rock Springs and Gary (Pamela) Reimer, of Loganville; five grandchildren: Matthew and Alissa Muchow; Mikhail, Wesley and Micah Reimer; one step-granddaughter: Lorana McCall; five great-grandchildren: Graham, Marlee, Charlie Jo, Jed and Nellie; one sister: Joann (Lloyd) Feltz, of Sugar Grove, Ill.; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a great-grandson: Ronin and his brother: David Reimer.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, July 8, 2019, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, in Loganville, with Pastor Donald Glanzer officiating. Interment will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, at the Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg and after 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)