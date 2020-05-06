Ormson, Delmer C. "Dooner"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CAMP DOUGLAS - Delmer C. "Dooner" Ormson, age 77, of Camp Douglas died on Sunday May 3, 2020 at his home with his wife by his side. Dooner was born on Sept. 29, 1942 on the family farm on Hwy S in the town of Fountain in Juneau County. Dooner was raised in Fountain township and attended school in New Lisbon, he was a 1959 graduate of the New Lisbon High School. Dooner married Linda Schweiger and they lived in Elroy, WI. They had two children Jerome and Vicki, Dooner and Linda later divorced. Dooner later was united in marriage to Jeannie A. Jensen on May 30, 1981 in Sioux City, Iowa.

Dooner loved fishing and hunting. He even got to enjoy the opening of this year's trout season. He was a transport driver for the Lion's Club eye bank. A former Juneau County Deputy. Dooner drove truck most of his life and Jeannie also drove with him for a while.

Dooner is survived by his wife Jeannie of Camp Douglas, his son Jerome (Cindy) Ormson of Sauk City, his daughter Vicki Northcott of Elroy, his 3 step-daughters; Vonnie (Martin) Lee of New Lisbon, Julie (Rich Weiland) Raymond of New Lisbon, and Terri (Charley) Rydmark of Sparta his brother Lynn Ormson of New Lisbon, grandchildren; Casey, Callie, Chelsea, Catiglenn, Ashley, Jenna, Joshua, Jessica, Joshua, Jacqualyn, Tyler, Jordan, Brandy, Tarra, Devin, and by 18 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister Sonja.

The date and time for a Memorial Service will be announced later. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com