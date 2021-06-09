O'Rourke, LaVone A.

COLUMBUS - LaVone A. O'Rourke, age 84, passed away due to complications of Parkinson's disease on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. She was born on Nov. 5, 1936, in Beaver Dam, to Oscar and Lucille (Neis) Kasper. She was a 1955 graduate of Columbus High School. LaVone was a devoted mother. She took pride in keeping the house tidy and cooking delicious meals. She was the "neighborhood mom," always welcoming kids over to join in on whatever was going on that day. LaVone also worked part-time jobs at Kohl's grocery store and the deli at Sentry. She went back to school at MATC and earned her associate degree in human services in 1991. We were very proud of her accomplishment. She went on to provide in-home care for the elderly, which she enjoyed. Her caring and friendly nature was a blessing to those for whom she cared. LaVone loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing cards, watching soap operas, or visiting with friends over a cup of coffee at the kitchen table. She will be missed.