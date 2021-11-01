Ortiz, Atreyu "Kane" Enrique

BARABOO—Atreyu “Kane” Enrique Ortiz, age 20, of Baraboo, Wis., walked on Oct. 29, 2021.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at the Native American Church in Wisconsin Dells.
Atreyu was born on Feb. 23, 2001 to Clariss Funmaker and Jose Ortiz. After Atreyu graduated from Black River Falls High School, he was also graduating from the Wisconsin National Guard Challenges Academy. He was an outgoing, friendly (for the most part) kind of guy. He was a tough oldest brother. During his high school years, he went form Baraboo High School to Black River Falls High School. Suffice to say, he made friends all around. He will be leaving friends and family, but he would tell you to “stop crying, it’s going to be okay.” When times like this fell upon Atreyu, he would play “Sleepwalk” by Ritchie Valens.
Atreyu is survived by his parents, Jose (Elaina) Ortiz and Clariss Jo Funamker; sister, Sandra and son, Jacen. He is also survived by many others beloved family members. He was precededed in death by his great-grandparents, Emanuel and Rose Falcon; maternal grandfather, DeForest Mahlon Funmaker and Uncle Jordan Milles; paternal grandmother, Ruth Ann Payes and his brothers, Junior and Jullian Ortiz.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
