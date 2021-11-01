Ortiz, Atreyu "Kane" Enrique

Atreyu was born on Feb. 23, 2001 to Clariss Funmaker and Jose Ortiz. After Atreyu graduated from Black River Falls High School, he was also graduating from the Wisconsin National Guard Challenges Academy. He was an outgoing, friendly (for the most part) kind of guy. He was a tough oldest brother. During his high school years, he went form Baraboo High School to Black River Falls High School. Suffice to say, he made friends all around. He will be leaving friends and family, but he would tell you to “stop crying, it’s going to be okay.” When times like this fell upon Atreyu, he would play “Sleepwalk” by Ritchie Valens.