BEAVER DAM - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Orvil Gene Henriksen, Jr. of Beaver Dam, Wis. and Belpre, Ohio on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the age of 68.
Orvil was born on September 14, 1950, in Oshkosh, Wis. to Orvil and Leona (Toots) Henriksen. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1968. In 1973, he graduated from the University of Oshkosh with a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology. Upon graduation, Orvil worked for the US Bureau of Public Debt in Parkersburg, W.Va. until his retirement in 2007.
Orv was a kind person with many close friends. He was always willing to help out in any way he could. He truly enjoyed riding his bicycle and was known to stop at a favorite drinking spot along the way. He always tried to find the best in others and enjoyed the simple things in life.
Orv was always ready for a good laugh. He had a wonderful smile and beautiful blue eyes that would just shine and make you feel good. He was an avid Brewer’s and Packer’s fan.
Orv is survived by his father Orvil Henriksen, Sr.; brother, John (Donna) Henriksen; sisters, Cherry (Richard) Yarwood and Marianne (Dave) Hilker; nephews, Chad (Therese) Henriksen, Talyn (Brittany) Yarwood, Cirdan (Ashley) Yarwood; nieces, Cara (Andy) Schultz and Arwyn Yarwood; special friends, Bob, Russ and Kala, Tom, Dan and Greg. Orvil is further survived by aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Leona (Toots) Henriksen and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Per Orvil’s request, no formal funeral services will take place.
The family would like to thank the staff at At Home Instead, Randolph Health Services and Hillside Hospice for their great care.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. To share a memory or leave an online condolence visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
