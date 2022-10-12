March 28, 1929—Oct. 11, 2022

BEAVER DAM—After a life well lived, we announce the death of Orvil Gene Henriksen, Sr. of Beaver Dam on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the age of 93.

Orvil was born March 28, 1929 at home in Rush Lake, WI, to Irvin and Irma Henriksen. He married the love of his life, Leona “Toots” Pitzen on March 28, 1950 in Omro.

When Orvil was young, he helped his family and grandparents on their farms. As he got older, he drove dump truck and helped build roads throughout Wisconsin. Later he was a mechanic. He also owned a moving company, Badger Transfer Lines, which he was able to expand to include hauling supplies for Kraft Foods and the Beaver Dam Daily Citizen.

Orvil had many interests; antique cars and tractors, fishing trips to Canada, he was a pilot and owned his own plane. He also traveled extensively. Someone once told him he was like the song “I’ve Been Everywhere”. He was a great story teller and had wonderful memories.

Survivors include son, John (Donna) Henriksen of Burnett; and two daughters: Cherry (Richard) Yarwood of Beaver Dam and Marianne Hilker of Madison; grandsons: Chad (Therese) Henriksen, Talyn Yarwood, Cirdan (Ashley) Yarwood; and granddaughters: Cara (Andy) Schultz and Arwyn Yarwood; great-grandsons: Gabriel “Gabe” Henriksen, Ronan Yarwood, Ragnar “Raggie” Yarwood and River Olson; great-granddaughters: Seluna Hoeppner, Illyria Hoeppner, Ava Henriksen, Addison “Addie” Henriksen and Rogue Olson; sisters: Agnes Weingarten of Wisconsin Rapids, Jaqueline “Jackie” Weber of Adams; and a brother, Gordon Henriksen of Burlington; further survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many special friends—You know who you are.

Orvil was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Leona “Toots” Henriksen; son, Orvil Henriksen, Jr.; son-in-law, David “Dave” Hilker; sisters: Evelyn Kroken and Yvonne Schmid; a brother, Irvin Henriksen; and a great-granddaughter, Erika Yarwood.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Charleston House for the great care given to Orvil.

The visitation will be a Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. There will also be a visitation at the funeral home on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Seth Hoeppner will be officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family.